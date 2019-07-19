Salman Khan recreates his bean bag video with nephew Ahil and Yohan (WATCH)

Salman Khan recreates his bean bag video with nephew Ahil and Yohan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan keeps treating his fans with adorable sneak peeks into his life through his social media posts. The actor has become very active on Instagram and makes sure that he keeps his fans entertained with his sometimes funny sometimes heartfelt posts. A while back, Salman Khan shared a number of videos in which he was seen playing with his brothers Sohail Khan and his children. In the videos, Salman Khan was seen playing with the bean bags as one of them jumps on it and the other way goes away flying. Recreating the video with his sister Arpita Khan's little son Ahil, Salman Khan shared another video. have a look-

There is no denying that Salman Khan loves spending time with his little bundle of joy Ahil and they even share a very close bond. Ahil is often seen having fun with the superstar and enjoying his company like no one else. Earlier also Salman Khan recreated his own video of lifting his bodyguard on his shoulders. In the video, Salman Khan was seen having fun with Ahil as he sits on the little munchkin's shoulders as if he is lifting the actor. The video is undoubtedly very hilarious. Salman Khan shared the video saying, 'Ahil n his mamu '. Check out-

Salman Khan has a special place for children in his heart. He loves spending time with small kids and even makes sure that none of his little fans go away without entertaining them. Talking about Salman Khan and Ahil's special bond, little munchkin's father Aayush Sharma revealed earlier while promoting Loveyatri, ‘’With Salman bhai, Arpita has been more like his daughter than sister. He’s always taking care of her like a daughter. Now Arpita and his son is even special. It’s not just for Salman bhai, but the whole family. Salman bhai also gets a little break with Ahil. If Ahil wants bhai to get up, he’ll pull him and bhai doesn’t say anything to him. But we’re not allowed. He gets away with everything. Ahil doesn’t sleep before 4 am. He likes to party with us. Bhai even takes Ahil with him to shoot.”

On the related note, Salman Khan has just delivered another blockbuster titled Bharat. The film also starrer Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. He will next be seen in Dabangg 3.

