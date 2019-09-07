Salman Khan enjoys Mumbai monsoon, ditches luxury car for cycle ride. Watch video

Salman Khan enjoys a cycle ride

Salman Khan ditched his luxury car to reach the shoot location of Dabangg 3. Actually, the superstar took bicylce ride to reach the set. This gave him some moment to enjoy Mumbai Monsoon. The actor shared video of his ride on Instagram. In the clip, he can also be seen acknowledging his fans and clicking selfies,

"Mumbai city in the rains... Off to the location to shoot for 'Dabangg 3'," Salman captioned the video. Sporting black shorts and zipper paired with cap, Salman looked super relax.

On a related note, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and also features Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep in important roles. Salman and Prabhu Deva have reunited on this project after Wanted in 2009.

Dabangg 3 will launch a new face, Saiee, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

Salman announced the release date of Dabangg 3 in style. ''Chulbul Pandey coming to you on December 20,'' he captioned the picture in which he is posing in his Dabangg avatar along with Prabhu Deva. Both of them are oozing swag with their sunglasses. The 53-year-old actor also revealed that besides Hindi, Dabangg 3 will also release in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Salman has opted out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role.