Saaho: Jacqueline Fernandes shares video of the madness behind making of Bad Boy song

Saaho: Jacqueline Fernandes shares video of madness behind making of Bad Boy song

One of the most-awaited films of the recent times Saaho will soon be releasing on the silver screen on August 30. The film not only stars superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor but also has the presence of Jacqueline Fernandes who will be seen in a special song in the film. The actress has recently shared behind the scene videos from the shooting of the song Bad Boy on her YouTube channel. The videos are a fun capture of the fun moments of Jacqueline’s recent visit to Croatia where she shot for the song.

The video starts with chaos that goes before the shoot, with Jacqueline running to and fro the costume trials where she tries on the beautiful dresses laid out for her, a total of five that she will be pulling off in Bad Boy. As the video progresses, we get a sneak peak into the actress’s morning routine wherein she has to have coffee with Ghee. Yes, you heard it right. Jacqueline follows the very famous Keto diet which focuses on consuming high fats.

Apart from that, we get an extensive look at the 5 different looks of Jacqueline from Bad Boy and how she gets ready for each one of them. The video also shows Jacqueline falling multiple times while performing various dance moves and hurting herself bad in the process, but happily getting back at it. It also captures the high glam shoot life, exotic locales, and all the fun that went behind the making of Bad Boy.

Have a look at the video here:

As the schedule in Croatia ends, the video has goofy Jacqueline gorging on pizza and cakes as the actress is seemingly extremely fond of them and her wrapping up and going back to Mumbai. About her other projects, she will start the shooting of series " Serial Killer " soon.

