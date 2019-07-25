Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
Abhay Deol jokes about why he is rarely seen on screen

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! actor Abhay Deol posted a meme on his social media account that made fun about his career trajectory. The actor was last seen in Chopsticks opposite Mithila Palkar.

July 25, 2019
Abhay Deol jokes about why he is rarely seen on screen

Actor Abhay Deol on Thursday shared a meme created around his career trajectory. Instead of feeling bad, the Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! actor took things in a positive manner, saying "it ain't over till it's over".

"Found this online. Illustrates very well a question I get asked by the people and the press all the time. 'Why do we not see you more often on the big screen?' It's a loaded question, one I cannot answer in short. Maybe one day I will write a book about it. But then, I've already raked up enough trouble over the years, a book might land too many punches," he wrote on Instagram along with the meme, which is divided into two parts. Its left section features Abhay's photograph with his name written on it while the right side has his photograph with "Ab-nahi-hay' marked on it.

Responding to the meme, Abhay shared that he has "3 films in post-production and I'm starting 2 more. As the great Lenny Kravitz once sang, 'it ain't over till it's over."

Talking about work front, Abhay recently featured in the Netflix film, "Chopsticks" along with Mithila Palkar.

