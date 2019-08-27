Neha Dhupia 39th Birthday: Here's a sneak peek to her relationship with Angad Bedi (in pics)

Neha Dhupia 39th Birthday: Neha Dhupia, the Femina Miss India 2002, rose to fame after her role in Bollywood movie Qayamat: City Under Threat. Neha was born in Kochi and then shifted to Delhi for her education. After her movie Qayamat, she has done a number of other movies in Bollywood like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan, Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Singh Is Kinng and Dasvidaniya etc. Neha Dhupia has been acing the role of a gang leader in MTV's famous reality show, Roadies. She has been gaining an appreciation for her fitness, quirkiness, zeal, and passion. She married her friend Angad Bedi in a secret ceremony on May 10, 2018. her marriage was a private affair with only family members invited. Soon, the couple got blessed with a baby girl Mehr Dhupia. As Neha Dhupia turns 39 this year, here's a sneak peek to her relationship with Angad Bedi.
On Neha's birthday, we scrolled through her Instagram to come out with some amazing couple pictures
+100000000 ❤️ #Repost @angadbedi with @get_repost ・・・ Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You are my world and my strength. May we walk many miles together ... through good times and tough times.. may we laugh and celebrate each day. No matter what.. I will always love you.❤️ @nehadhupia waheguru 🙏
I found a best friend, a confidant and a husband all packaged into this one amazing person. And not many people know this but he has this way of surprising me with gestures and gifts. Angad recently gifted me this beautiful @swarovski jewellery and I absolutely love it. He always makes me believe that life gets a little more special with surprises.♥️ #Swarovski #FollowYourHeart #MMxSwarovski @missmalini #ad #makeup @alisha_mua
Ever since @angadbedi and I have started this journey of parenthood, everyday has been a discovery for us. We realise we too are growing up with our child each passing day. And more importantly how we are becoming more and more responsible and caring in every small way. Our lives revolve around our unborn child and it is such a beautiful feeling. As expecting parents we want to be prepared to give the best of everything to our child. And thanks to @tatacliq we found the cutest of kids essentials and clothing to just prepare us a little more for this wonderful journey of ours... Visit TataCLiQ.com and pick your #TenOnTenGift for your loved ones as the #TenOnTenSale is on today, October 10! Also comment with the name of the product you'd want to gift and tell me how you will make it thoughtful for them.
