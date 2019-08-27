Neha Dhupia 39th Birthday: Here's a sneak peek to her relationship with Angad Bedi (in pics)

Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Neha Dhupia 39th Birthday: Neha Dhupia, the Femina Miss India 2002, rose to fame after her role in Bollywood movie Qayamat: City Under Threat. As Neha Dhupia turns 39 this year, here's a sneak peek to her relationship with Angad Bedi.

August 27, 2019
Neha Dhupia 39th Birthday: Neha Dhupia, the Femina Miss India 2002, rose to fame after her role in Bollywood movie Qayamat: City Under Threat. Neha was born in Kochi and then shifted to Delhi for her education. After her movie Qayamat, she has done a number of other movies in Bollywood like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan, Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Singh Is Kinng and Dasvidaniya etc. Neha Dhupia has been acing the role of a gang leader in MTV's famous reality show, Roadies. She has been gaining an appreciation for her fitness, quirkiness, zeal, and passion. She married her friend Angad Bedi in a secret ceremony on May 10, 2018. her marriage was a private affair with only family members invited. Soon, the couple got blessed with a baby girl Mehr Dhupia. As Neha Dhupia turns 39 this year, here's a sneak peek to her relationship with Angad Bedi. 

On Neha's birthday, we scrolled through her Instagram to come out with some amazing couple pictures

