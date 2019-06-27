Miss India 2019 Suman Rao says Deepika Padukone is her inspiration and favourite actress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suman Rao revealed Deepika Padukone is her inspiration

Suman Rao, who has won the Femina Miss India World 2019 title has achieved one of her dreams by winning the crown. Hailing from Rajasthan, the 20-year-old model is aiming to strike a larger conversation on gender equality globally. In a statement, Miss India 2019 revealed that Deepika Padukone is her inspiration and her favorite actress.

Deepika is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood with Farah Khan's film Om Shanti Om starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. With a career span of just 13 years, the 33-year-old diva is on top!

Deepika even made India proud and walked flawlessly on the red carpet at Cannes 2019. The diva has also won three Filmfare Awards, she was also named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2008. Recently, she was awarded for being the millennial of the year.

Deepika herself started out as a model, she is a huge inspiration for Suman who has managed to win and was crowned as this year's Miss India World. Suman will be representing India at the Miss World 2019 pageant which will take place in Pattaya, Thailand on December 7.

On the professional front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak as an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak will release on the silver screen on January 10, 2020. Deepika is also shooting for Kabir Khan's 83 in which she will be seen next to her real-life partner Ranveer Singh.