Maanyata Dutt gets a special comment from Trishala on her Instagram post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maanyata looks elegant in this picture from Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations

Bollywood celebrities were seen welcoming Ganpati to their houses this Ganesh Chathurthi. On Monday evening, Maanayata Dutt welcomed Ganpati at her Pali Hill residence and posted a picture of the same on Instagram. She looked elegant and all glammed up draped in her beautiful blue and pink saree with traditional jewelry and matching bangles.

Maanyata took on Instagram to wish everyone on behalf of the Dutts, she wrote: "May the blessings of Shri Ganesha be with you and your family forever... may your lives be filled with love peace and happiness." In the hashtags, she added: "#ganeshchaturthi #love #grace #positivity #dutts #festivalglam #beautifullife #thankyougod."

She had a special comment on her picture from stepdaughter Trishala who commented with heart emojis in awe of Maanyata’s picture.Trishala is the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt from his first marriage with Richa Sharma and lives abroad with her maternal grandparents. Trishala and Maanyata share a friendly equation with each other and Trishala is often seen with entire Dutt family on special occasions. Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra

In July, Trishala shared the news of the sudden demise of her boyfriend with a heartbreaking post on Instagram. She wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours."

On the work front Maanyata is producing the upcoming Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff starrer Prassthanam.