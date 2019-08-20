Legendary composer Khayyam to receive full state honours

National Award-winning music director Mohammed Zahir Hashmi, known as Khayyam passed away at the old age of 92 late on Monday due to cardiac arrest. The legendary music composer who began his career at the age of 17 will receive full state honours at his funeral, as reported by IANS. Khayyam's mortal remains have been kept at his Juhu home to enable people to pay their last respects to the legendary composer.

The funeral procession will start from his home in Dakshina Park Society, Juhu, at 4 p.m., and wend it's way to the Four Bungalows Kabrastan. The last rites will be performed at 4.30 p.m. and he will be accorded full state honours, including a gun salute, said the aide.

Khayyam was admitted to Sujoy Hospital, Juhu Mumbai on 8th August since his situation was said to be critical. He was being monitored closely by doctors ever since his condition became serious on Monday evening. However, at around 9.30 pm, Khayyam took his last breath and left the world forever. The news of his demise came out as a wave of mourning on social media by various celebrities. For the unversed, Khayyam's full name was Mohammad Zahoor Khayyam Hashmi, but he was popular as Khayyam in the world of music.

