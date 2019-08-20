RIP Khayyam: 10 Best songs of Padma Bhushan awardee music composer

Khayyam Passes Away at 92: 5 Best songs of Padma Bhushan awardee music composer

Veteran music-composer Khayyam has left his fans and Bollywood celebrities in shock after he breathed his last on Monday night. The legend was admitted at Sujoy Hospital on August 8th but couldn’t make it after a massive cardiac arrest on August 19th. Mohammad Zahoor Khayyam Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, has given the fans many iconic songs. He has worked in Bollywood films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Umrao Jaan, Kabhi Kabhi and others which are still fresh in the memory of his fans. His collaboration with Gulzar is still considered the greatest work Bollywood has ever seen. As the legendary singer leaves us for a better world, let’s have a look at his best Bollywood songs that will bring tears in your eyes.

Aur Kuchh Der Thahar - Aakhri Khat

Dikhayii Diye Yun - Bazaar

Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja - Noorie

Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahi - Kabhie Kabhie

In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke - Umrao Jaan

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon - Kabhie Kabhie

Jeet Hi Lenge Baazi Hum Tum - Shola Aur Shabnam

Mehfil Me Aap Aaye - Mohabbat Isko Kahete Hain

Pyar Ka Dard Hai - Dard

Aapki Mehki Huyi Zulf Ko - Trishul