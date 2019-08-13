Janhvi Kapoor’s post for mother Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary is adorable

Janhvi Kapoor is the utter resemblance of her mother not only in beauty but also in the grace with which she carries herself. Every time she steps out in the public her eyes remind us of late veteran actress Sridevi who left for heaven abroad in February last year. Today marks the 56th birth anniversary of the Chandni actress and is a truly emotional moment for her near and dear ones especially husband Boney Kapoor and daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. On the occasion, the RoohiAfza actress took to her social media to wish her mother with a beautiful picture.

Sridevi was a beautiful soul and to wish her, the social media is filled with posts. People are wishing the actress who was last seen on the big screen in the film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Coming back to her daughter, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of the late actress and wrote alongside, “Happy birthday Mumma, I love you.”

Have a look:

Previously in an interview to India Today, Janhvi opened up about life after her mother and said, "It hasn't been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn't for coming back to the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work in the film and act. It saved me in many ways."

Sridevi has worked in a number of hit films like Chandni, Lamhe, Naagin, Chaalbaaz, Sadma and her recent ones were English Vinglish and Mom. The Twitter is filled with birthday posts for the actress and the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySridevi is trending. While some people have shared her childhood pictures, some have shared the dialogues of her film or her beautiful pictures to pay a tribute. Have a look:

Many Happy Returns Of The Day. May you be happy wherever you are. We miss and love u always my Sridevi Garu. #Happy56thBirthday #HappyBirthdaySridevi #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/1c5HqzBVNU — Sri Prasad (@SriPrasad_live) August 13, 2019

Remembering the legendary ever green Gorgeous Queen ,,,, Only female super star of Indian cinema #Sridevi

Gaaru on his birthday anniversary#HBDSrideviByMegaFans#HappyBirthdayQueenSeuDeviFromMegaFans#HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/gcVPFLM8w6 — Ismart Cva (@SHIVAPURI12) August 13, 2019

