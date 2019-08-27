Image Source : INSTAGRAM Does Salman Khan's latest tweet hint at Eid 2020 release for Kick 2?

Salman Khan never fails to surprise his fans and this time too he has some major plans to treat his fans. While on Monday when he tweeted the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah not releasing on Eid 2020 and postponed, Salman Khan's fans were disheartened. However, he also hinted towards coming up with a new movie on Eid. But revealed no name! However, later he tweeted another post and what came before us has been a complete surprise! Yes, Salman Khan's latest tweet hints towards the release of Kick 2 on Eid.

Salman Khan's tweet

He wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi"

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Well, if you are a Salman Khan fan then you must be knowing the origin of this dialogue. Salman Khan's character role of Devi was seen speaking this epic dialogue which still leaves within us even after so many years. He said, “Mere bare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi "

#Kick2 to arrive in #Eid2020?... Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala - the combo has collaborated on a number of hits... Awaiting an OFFICIAL confirmation from the production house. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

This dialogue became quite famous and every kid was seen swearing by it. Now, Salman Khan's latest tweet drops a hint towards the release of Kick 2 on Eid 2020, however, there is no confirmation from the makers of the movie. Kick was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and starred Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

Salman Khan these days is extremely busy shooting for his home production movie Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019.

