Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Does Salman Khan's latest tweet hint at Eid 2020 release for Kick 2?

Does Salman Khan's latest tweet hint at Eid 2020 release for Kick 2?

Salman Khan's latest tweet hints towards the release of Kick 2 on Eid. While on Monday when he tweeted the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah not releasing on Eid 2020 and postponed, Salman Khan's fans were disheartened.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 6:47 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Does Salman Khan's latest tweet hint at Eid 2020 release for Kick 2?

Salman Khan never fails to surprise his fans and this time too he has some major plans to treat his fans. While on Monday when he tweeted the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah not releasing on Eid 2020 and postponed, Salman Khan's fans were disheartened. However, he also hinted towards coming up with a new movie on Eid. But revealed no name! However, later he tweeted another post and what came before us has been a complete surprise! Yes, Salman Khan's latest tweet hints towards the release of Kick 2 on Eid.

Salman Khan's tweet

He wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi"

Well, if you are a Salman Khan fan then you must be knowing the origin of this dialogue. Salman Khan's character role of Devi was seen speaking this epic dialogue which still leaves within us even after so many years. He said, “Mere bare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi "

This dialogue became quite famous and every kid was seen swearing by it. Now, Salman Khan's latest tweet drops a hint towards the release of Kick 2 on Eid 2020, however, there is no confirmation from the makers of the movie. Kick was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and starred Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

Salman Khan these days is extremely busy shooting for his home production movie Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 First Promo: Host Salman Khan reveals contestants will reach finale in four weeks

Click here to get latest Bollywood NewsLifestyle Updates

Click here to get latest Celebrity NewsCelebrity Photos

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryI'll not be joining any political party: Sanjay Dutt Next StoryBeyhadh 2: Bigg Boss 12 fame Rohit Suchanti or Puncch Beat actor Siddharth Sharma to romance Jennifer Winget?  