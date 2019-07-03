Dev D actress Mahie Gill opens up about her live-in boyfriend and three-year-old daughter

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dev D actress Mahie Gill opens up about live-in boyfriend and three-year-old daughter

Mahie Gill, best-known for her roles in Bollywood films such as Dev D, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Dabbangg, has been making huge headlines over her recent revelation. The actress, in a recent interview, opened up about her live-in boyfriend and her three-year-old daughter named Veronica. She also went on to say that she is not married yet and has been living in with her boyfriend.

"I am very proud that I am the mother of a daughter. Yes, I have not been married yet, when I want to marry, I will do it. In August this year, my daughter will be three years old", Mahie Gill was quoted as saying to NavBharat Times.

When quizzed about her marriage plans, the actress said, "What to do by getting married? What is the need for marriage? It all depends on their own thinking and time. Families and children can be made without marriage. There should be no problem with having children without marriage, I do not think there is a problem. I am also ready to be the mother of all unmarried children. I think everyone has their own life, everyone has their own principles, to live a life, we must reassure everybody's thinking. Marriage is a beautiful thing, but doing or not is a personal choice."

Mahie Gill made an impressive debut as an unconventional heroine in Anurag Kashyap's Dev D but she believes her decision to do a supporting role in commercial potboiler Dabangg was a wrong move. Post Dev D, Mahie featured in "Gulaal" and then came "Dabangg", directed by Anurag's brother Abhinav and starring Salman Khan.

"After 'Dev D', I had won a lot of appreciation and awards. People wanted to sign me for films. But I did 'Dabangg' and it backfired big time. The producers started to offer me small roles. I felt very bad but I did not know what was happening. I believe in destiny a lot, I think this was meant to happen. I did regret doing the role but now I do not", the actress opened up in an earlier interview.

Mahie Gill will be next seen in Family of Thakurgunj which also stars Saurabh Shukla and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles.