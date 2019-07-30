Anushka Sharma reveals why she has not signed any movie after Shah Rukh Khan's Zero

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress and film reveals why she has not signed any movie after Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Anushka Sharma who marked her career in Bollywood alongside Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi has touched the heights of success thereafter.

Anushka Sharma who marked her career in Bollywood alongside Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi has touched the heights of success thereafter. Giving back to back hits like Band Baja Barat, PK, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Patiala House and many more, Anushka Sharma became one of the ruling actress of the industry. However, after doing her last movie ZERO, opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2018, Anushka Sharma seems to have taken a long break. She hasn't taken up any movie after Zero and finally breaks he silence on why she made such a decision.

Anushka Sharma off late is seen spending most of her time alongside husband Virat Kohli. The couple is often seen on vacations, romantic dates, ICCI World Cup tour to UK, New Zealand and even on their short vacations.

Recently, Anushka Sharma talks about her decision of not taking up any movie after Zero. She told in her interview to Filmfare that "I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up."

She added on to say, "I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It's important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that. Of course, there’s pressure. You’re constantly asked, Kaunsi film sign kar rahe ho?”

Also, 2018 had been really busy for Anushka Sharma as the actress managed to give 4 hits in one year, right after her marriage. She kick-started the year with her horror movie Pari and then moved on to Sanju. Then she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga. Later, that year came her movie Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This justifies actress' break to spend some time with her husband Virat Kohli.

Speaking of which, Anushka Sharma also broke her silence on her pregnancy rumours. Time and again it has been speculated that Anushka Sharma is not signing any movie as she is expecting her first child. The actress has called her pregnancy news to be false. Recently, speaking to Filmfare she said, "Yeah. If you're married then people ask, Is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn't anything. An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun?"

She goes on to say, "Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is. Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they’ve said something."

Well, Anushka Sharma's fans have been eagerly waiting to see her shining bright on the screen again!

Also Read: Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? This is how the actress responded

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Photos| Television News

For more Bollywood updates and latest news, visit our Facebook Page