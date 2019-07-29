Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? This is how the actress responded

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli after dating each other for four years decided to tie the knot on December 11, 2017. Ever since they have been giving us some major relationship goals and yet again the actress during an interview she gave to Filmfare said that she is extremely happy to be married to the love of her life. Not only this, she even opened up about the continuous pregnancy rumors that keep on surrounding her.

The actress about being married to Virat said, "I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist."

Further talking about pregnancy rumors surrounding actresses she said, “An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is."

She continued, "Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they’ve said something. Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That’s because they’re trendy. But they’re said to be pregnant. It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it."

On the professional front, she was last seen in Zero also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has not signed another film yet as she is busy in the production. Post her collaboration with Netflix for Bulbul, her banner Clean Slate Films will now serve as executive producers on the Netflix original series Mai.

