Amitabh Bachchan shares cute ‘Before & After’ pictures featuring daughter Shweta, caption will warm your heart

Amitabh Bachchan shares cute ‘Before & After’ picture featuring daughter Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most successful Bollywood actors we have seen in the gone by years. Even though the actor has crossed 75 years in age, he is still loaded with an endless number of Bollywood projects and his zeal to work and bring new characters to the big screen never dies. While Big B has won many accolades for his stellar performances over the years, there is one more thing that has brought him immense praise. It is his ability to keep his family first in spite of being neck deep in work. Amitabh Bachchan always makes sure that while he doesn’t get enough time to spend with his family, he makes them remember how much he loves them. And to top his list is always daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday night took to his Instagram to share endearing pictures of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and his fans went all aww. The actor shared a ‘before and after’ picture in which he can be seen sharing the frame with his daughter. In the first throwback picture, young father Amitabh Bachchan can be seen taking care of his little angel Shweta, what looks like, after a bath or preparing for a bath. In the other picture which appears to be from the present time, both Big B and Shweta are seen enjoying a laugh in a candid moment. What can melt your heart more is Big B’s sweet caption on the post. He wrote, “एक दिन ऐसी थी, और पता ही नहीं चला कब … ऐसी हो गयी !” Check out the post here-

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has showered his love on daughter Shweta Bachchan on social media. Earlier also Big B shared a cute childhood picture of Shweta in which she is seen sharing the same expression as her father. Not just Shweta, but son Abhishek Bachchan also gets on the receiving end of all the love from Amitabh Bachchan on social media every now and then. Just a while back Big B shared a picture with Junior Ab from a film sets and wrote, “When he not just wears your shoes, but also shares the same number of chairs to sit on .. then he is not just a Son , but your dearest friend !!” Check out the posts here-

Amitabh Bachchan shares picture with Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan shares cute moment with son Abhishek Bachchan

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has a number of interesting films in his kitty. The actor has just wrapped up shooting for Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and is currently shooting for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Also. Big B has a South India film called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the making as well.

