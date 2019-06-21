Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan looks unrecognizable in the first look of Shoojit Sircar’s film

Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood filmmaker are back again after their association in Piku. Both are working together in the project Gulabo Sitabo that also has Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Big B was in the news when he flew to Lucknow to shoot for the film and now yet again, he has grabbed eyeballs as his first look from the film is finally out in which he looks unrecognizable.

The actors have already started shooting for the film that will release on the silver screens on April 24, 2020. The film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi who has also written the film October. Coming back to the actor’s first look, it was Mr. Bachchan only who teased his fans through a tweet that read, "One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??"

T 3198 - One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..

From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' ..

AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

Now his fans can finally have a look as to what the actor’s look is all about- beard, spectacles, prosthetic nose and that expression. Check out the picture here:

Talking about the actor, a closed source told Mumbai Mirror, "On Tuesday, he had gone to see the location and did a recce of the site and started shooting for his portions on Wednesday. Most of the filming will take place in the old parts of the city."

Talking about the Vicky Donor actor’s association with the film, the producer Sheel Kumar, told Mirror, "Ayushmann will join the team shortly (once he finishes another upcoming film, Bala). It’s a start-to-finish schedule and will end in August." The title of the film also captured the attention of people about which the director said, "Regarding its association with the story… you will have to wait and watch the film to know more."

Talking about the plot of the film, it revolves around two famous glove puppet characters from UP named Gulabo and Sitabo. Gulabo happens to be the glammed-up mistress while Sitabo is the wife.

