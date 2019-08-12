Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar: Looking forward to watching PM Modi on 'Man Vs Wild'

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says he is looking forward to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls on the popular Discovery Channel show, "Man Vs Wild". "Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on 'Man Vs Wild' with Bear Grylls tonight," Akshay tweeted on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi had tweeted on Monday: "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change.. Do join at 9pm tonight."

To which, filmmaker Karan Johar replied: " A strong message from our honourable Prime minister Narendra Modi! Something we all need to contribute to. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour. Thank you, sir, for all your endeavours."

The programme is aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

Akshay Kumar has been the first actor who addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a completely non-political interview. He had been the host, where PM Modi had been seen answering some of the questions of his day to day life.

Talking about Akshay Kumar's work front, he will be next seen in Mission Mangal which is set to release on August 15, 2019. Mission Mangal features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari in the lead roles. He will also be seen along with Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor in Good News.

(With Inputs From IANS)

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar’s childhood friend reveals one of the biggest secrets of the actor

Click Here For Latest Bollywood News| Celebrity Updates

Click Here For Latest Lifestyle News| Trending News