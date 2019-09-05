Ajay Devgn on Teachers’ Day pens down emotional post for father Veeru Devgan

Every year on September 5, the country observes the birthday of second President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. On this occasion, people wish their mentors and teachers for their guidance and support. Social media gets filled with posts written by various celebrities for their guide. On a similar note, actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his late father, the legendary action director, and filmmaker, Veeru Devgan.

Ajay Devgn is seen in his childhood and shares the picture on his Instagram handle with his father who passed away on May 27 this year. He was famous for films like Muqabla, Mr. Natwarlal, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', Kranti, Captain Singh, and Ek Khiladi Bawan Pattey. He captioned the image as, "My father, my guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons."

Not only Ajay, but a lot of other celebrities like Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sushant Singh Rajput etc also wished their teachers on social media. Have a look:

It’s #TeachersDay and the best way to pay tribute to your teachers is to spread knowledge. So all the Bhaiya’s and Didi’s if you have some time on your hands sign up to #TeachAtAkanksha on https://t.co/E1B3E4cj0s because children are indeed the future of the country :) https://t.co/b64Uos9NpR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 5, 2019

There has been so much learning from so many teachers! Forever grateful to each and every one of them.❤️ #HappyTeachersDay — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) September 5, 2019

