Ajay Devgn on Teachers’ Day pens down emotional post for father Veeru Devgan

Ajay Devgn on the occasion of Teachers' Day shared an emotional post for father Veeru Devgan who passed away on May 27 this year.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2019 19:07 IST
Ajay Devgn on Teachers’ Day pens down emotional post for father Veeru Devgan 

Every year on September 5, the country observes the birthday of second President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. On this occasion, people wish their mentors and teachers for their guidance and support. Social media gets filled with posts written by various celebrities for their guide. On a similar note, actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his late father, the legendary action director, and filmmaker, Veeru Devgan.

Ajay Devgn is seen in his childhood and shares the picture on his Instagram handle with his father who passed away on May 27 this year. He was famous for films like Muqabla, Mr. Natwarlal, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', Kranti, Captain Singh, and Ek Khiladi Bawan Pattey. He captioned the image as, "My father, my guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons." 

Not only Ajay, but a lot of other celebrities like Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sushant Singh Rajput etc also wished their teachers on social media. Have a look:

