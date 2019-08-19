Image Source : ADNAN SAMI Adnan Sami: Pakistanis frustrated with life

Trolled regularly, and more so after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, singer Adnan Sami has come down heavily on his erstwhile compatriot Pakistanis saying they are "frustrated with their own lives" and have been taking it out on him since they realise that he has moved on. A user on Twitter asked Sami: "You get so much flak from the Pakistanis. How do you cope?" Sami replied: "My dear, it's okay; they're basically helpless, misguided and frustrated about their own lives and are taking it out on me since they know I moved on.

"I forgive them and pray that God improves their lives. They are actually victims. Hugs."

Sami, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani decent. In 2016, he was granted Indian citizenship.

Best known for his songs like "Kabhi to nazar milao" and "Lift karaa de" in India, Sami is mostly known for playing a variety of musical instruments and has always said that the love he has received from Indians means "everything" to him.

On India’s Independence Day on August 15, which also happens to be Adnan Sami’s birthday, a social media user asked him where his father was born and had died. To which Adnan replied, "My father was born in 1942 in India and died in 2009 in India! Next!"

My father was born in 1942 in India & died in 2009 in India!!! Next! https://t.co/M11nbQonWh — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 15, 2019

Another Pakistani Twitter user dared him to express his views on the “Kashmir issue.” The user, who goes by the name of Syed Zahid Mehfooz, wrote on the micro-blogging website, “Adnan Sami if you have guts just message on Kashmir issue then see tera yeh India tera kia haal karta hai...”

(With Inputs From IANS)

