Actor Amit Purohit passes away at young age: Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu condole sudden death

Amit Purohit, an actor who had worked in Hindi and Telugu films, passed away at an early age. The shocking news was shared by Telugu actor Sudheer Babu on social media. “Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera’s Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace", Sudeer Babu shared on Twitter.

Amit Purohit was last seen in 2018's hit Telugu film Sammohanam, co-starring Aditi Rao Hyadri and Suddher Babu. The reason for the actor's death is unknown.

Sammohanam's director Mohan Krishna Indraganti also paid his last respects to Amit Purohit. "I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon. May you Rest In Peace, Brother", the filmmaker tweeted.

Aditi Rao Hydari also offered her condolences, "Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon".

Besides Telugu film Sammohanam, Amit Purohit also starred in Hindi films such as Pankh and Aalap.