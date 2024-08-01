Zoya Akhtar-Kareena Kapoor to Meghna Gulzar-Vidya Balan, director-actor pairs we manifest to collaborate

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Director-actor pairs we manifest to collaborate

Bollywood is known for delivering extravagant and mass hits, thanks to the talented individuals including the actors and filmmakers who collaborate to bring out some of the best content we witness on the big screen. Here’s a list of directors and actresses who we manifest together to collaborate on big screens.

1) Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Priyanka Chopra

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gained fame with her critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata and is best known for the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. She has paved her way with compelling stories and is one of the most renowned and acclaimed filmmakers. Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who has made her name shine both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Known for making women-centric films, Ashwiny's collaboration with Priyanka Chopra would be a powerful and exciting venture.

2) Kiran Rao - Alia Bhatt

With Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao garnered appreciation for stunning visuals and an unusual narrative. What if Rao united with Alia Bhatt to create magic on the silver screen? Alia, known for films like Gangubai Kathiwadi and Brahmastra, could deliver a varied range of content with uniqueness and quirkiness, making this duo's collaboration highly anticipated.

3) Zoya Akhtar - Kareena Kapoor Khan

Zoya Akhtar made her directorial debut with Luck by Chance and gained a breakthrough with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Kareena Kapoor Khan, taking the Kapoor legacy forward with her incredible performances, is set to be seen next in The Buckingham Murders. A collaboration with Zoya Akhtar would surely offer a rollercoaster ride of laughter and emotions.

4) Meghna Gulzar - Vidya Balan

Meghna Gulzar, renowned for her works like Raazi and Chhapaak, is celebrated for her compelling storytelling and screenplay prowess. Vidya Balan, known for stellar performances in Kahaani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has carved a prominent place in Bollywood. A collaboration between Meghna Gulzar and Vidya Balan would likely result in a blockbuster success, combining Gulzar's impeccable storytelling with Balan's extraordinary performances.

5) Reema Kagti - Anushka Sharma

Reema Kagti is known for delivering compelling content in films like Talaash and Dil Dhadakne Do. Anushka Sharma, celebrated for her roles in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, and Sultan, has firmly established herself in the industry. A collaboration between Reema Kagti and Anushka Sharma would offer a unique blend of innovative direction and exceptional acting, promising a cinematic experience worth anticipating.

