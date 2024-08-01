Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' teaser is impressive as ever | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TEASER SNAPSHOT Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' teaser is here

South superstar Samantha Ruth is sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The makers and superhit series like Farzi and The Family Man, Raj and DK have created the Indian adaption of Citadel. The makers have finally unveiled the teaser as well as the release date of Citadel's Indian version. In the teaser, both the actors look fierce and superb. Moreover, the song 'Raat Baaki', playing in the background, is enhancing the teaser's impression.

The series has been named Citadel: Honey Bunny. Varun Dhawan is going to be seen with Samantha Prabhu in this much-talked-about series. Apart from these two, Sikandar Kher, KK Menon and Shakib Saleem will also be seen playing an important role in Citadel. Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the original version of Citadel along with Marvel star Richard Madden.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will be released on November 7, 2024, on Prime Video.

On Their Work Fronts

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal. The film was directed by Dangal's famed filmmaker Nitish Tiwari. Varun will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John. Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are also going to be seen in this film along with Varun. Looking at this combination of Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, it seems that the movie has a lot stored for the audience. This film will be released in theatres on May 31. Varun also has No Entry Mein Entry and David Dhawan's untitled next in her timeline.

Apart from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Samantha will be seen in her home production's first film 'Bangaram'. Samantha was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Khushi. The film was released in multiple languages, however, it was not able to create wonders at the box office.

