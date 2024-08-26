'Yudhra' release date announced with new posters featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Yudhra' release date announced with new posters

Excel Entertainment's upcoming action thriller 'Yudhra' has already made headlines, and now the excitement has skyrocketed with the unveiling of stunning new posters starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. The freshly released posters have fans buzzing with excitement, anxious to discover what the film has in store.

'Yudhra' new posters are out

The solo poster depicts Siddhant in an intense, never-before-seen action film, drenched in blood and emanating raw energy and drive. His furious visage foreshadows the high-octane action that 'Yudhra' offers. The second poster heightens the intrigue by presenting the new pairing of Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan, who appear intense and ready for action. The chemistry between the two is evident, leaving the viewer wanting more.

'Yudhra', Ravi Udyawar's follow-up to MOM, is a watershed moment in Siddhant's career as he takes on a part he has never played before. To prepare for his action-packed part, the actor trained extensively in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. This dedication is clear in the posters, which showcase Siddhant's development into a formidable action hero. The film marks Malavika's debut in Hindi cinema.

Fans can expect to see Siddhant in his most stylish and dynamic incarnation, with his performance in 'Yudhra' set to create an indelible impression. The film is expected to reveal a side of Siddhant that fans have never seen before, reinforcing his reputation as a versatile and captivating performer. Excel Entertainment is having a very great run in 2024. With Madgaon Express, Mirzapur 3, and Angry Young Men, they have captured the audience's hearts.

About the film

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Yudhra' introduces Malavika Mohanan, whose presence in the film is already making waves. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film will be released on September 20th, 2024.

Also Read: 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' to 'Maiya Yashoda', Bollywood songs to play during Janmashtami celebration