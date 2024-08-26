'Radha Kaise Na Jale' to 'Maiya Yashoda', Bollywood songs to play during Janmashtami celebration

Follow us on Image Source : X Bollywood songs to play during Janmashtami celebration

In India, every year 'Dahi Handi' is celebrated as the birth of Lord Krishna. On this occasion, several festivities, religious rituals and cultural events are held to celebrate this joyous day. While everyone celebrates this festival in their own way, one thing common in this 'Janmashtami' festival is the superhit Bollywood songs that reflect the spirit and essence of this auspicious day and make it even more special. Janmashtami-themed Bollywood songs are known for lively dances, catchy tunes and narratives depicting the life and stories of Lord Krishna. Let's take a look at the five most loved songs to celebrate Janmashtami.

1. Radha Kaise Na Jale

The Ashutosh Gowariker-directed film 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' (2001) starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead roles features the song "Radha Kaise Na Jale" which depicts the light-hearted antics between Radha and Lord Krishna as well as the fun banter between the lead actors. This lovely song from the film is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar and choreography by the late Saroj Khan. It depicts the relationship between Radha and Lord Krishna and will make a beautiful addition to your playlist.

2. Maiya Yashoda

One song that should always be on everyone's playlist is "Maiya Yashoda" from Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' (1999). This charming and beautiful song dedicated to Lord Krishna's mother is soothing to the ears and narrates the entertaining stories of Lord Krishna.

3. Radhe Radhe

The widely popular song "Radhe Radhe" from 'Dream Girl' (2019) starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha is a perfect song to celebrate the festival. The song is dedicated to Lord Krishna, and it resembles the theme of Gokul, which is also known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

4. Go Go Govinda

The fun and celebratory track "Go Go Govinda" from 'OMG-Oh My God' (2012) is one song that will make you groove to its tunes. From the lyrics to the composition and the foot-tapping dance of Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva, it will definitely make the festive season even better.

5. Woh Kisna Hai

The most loved song "Woh Kisna Hai" from 'Kisna: The Warrior Poet' (2005) starring Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani is at the third spot on the list. Composed by Ismail Darbar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, S. Shailaja and Ismail Darbar, the melodious melody of this song is still ruling the charts.

