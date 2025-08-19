World Photography Day 2025: Bollywood stars who shine behind the lens It’s World Photography Day 2025! From Randeep Hooda’s wildlife frames to Raveena Tandon’s safari shots, meet Bollywood stars who love the camera as much as acting.

New Delhi:

World Photography Day is marked on 19 August to honour early image-making like the Daguerreotype. This year’s theme is “My Favourite Photo.”

Several Bollywood actors are passionate photographers and often share stunning frames on Instagram. Here are a few favourites to follow today.

Bollywood actors who are also photographers

1. Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat, loves photography and often shares pictures from the wildlife on his Instagram handle. For the unversed, he is best known for his work in films like 'Highway', 'Sultan', 'Kick', and 'Monsoon Wedding'. He will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film 'Arjun Ustara'.

2. Raveena Tandon

Andaz Apna Apna actress Raveena Tandon has a passion for photography, especially wildlife photography. She loves spending time in nature and often goes on wildlife safaris to click pictures. On the work front, she was last seen in Binoy Gandhi's family drama film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt and Parth Samthaan. According to IMDb, she will be next seen in Ahmed Khan's film 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

3. Boman Irani

Renowned actor Boman Irani, who recently made his directorial debut with Amazon Prime Video's series 'The Mehta Boys, ' enjoys photography. He likes to share pictures on his Instagram handle.

4. Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, who is best known for his role in the popular television serial 'Mahabharat' where he played the role of 'Arjun', often shares pictures on Instagram showcasing his photography skills.

Talking about his work front, he was last seen in Netflix's film 'Do Patti' alongside Bollywood actors Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Brijendra Kala and others. He is also featured in television series like 'Aladin & Alakadam', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Best of Luck Nikki', and 'Kya Mast Hai Life'.

