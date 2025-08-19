Box Office collection [18 August 2025]: Coolie beats War 2; Mahavatar Narsimha steady at Rs 212 crore Rajinikanth’s Coolie outshines War 2 with a strong Monday at the box office, while Mahavatar Narsimha keeps its magical run alive after 24 days.

New Delhi:

After a massive opening weekend, everyone was waiting to see if Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 and Rajinikanth's starrer Coolie could maintain their momentum at the box office on the first Monday. Both big-budget films had created a storm at the box office with their festive release, a day before India's 79th Independence Day.

The Monday test is crucial for any new release, as it determines the film's long-term box office success. Currently, there are several films across different genres running in the theatres. Despite this, South superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller managed to surpass War 2's box office collection on its first Monday. Read further to know which film passed the Monday test.

War 2 vs Coolie: Monday's collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ayan Mukerji's War 2 collected Rs 8.50 crore on its day 5 (first Monday), bringing its total box office collection to Rs 183.25 crore. However, on the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie collected Rs 12 crore on its first Monday. With its day 5 collection, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The total box office collection of Coolie stands at Rs 206.50 crore across India.

War 2's occupancy rate on the first Monday

Talking about the occupancy rate of War 2, Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller film had an overall 13.59% Hindi occupancy on Monday, August 18, 2025. The highest occupancy of 17.97% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 15.12% in the evening, 12.93% in the afternoon and 8.33% in the morning shows.

Also Read: War 2 review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR lead a stylish action film with a thin plot

Coolie's Tamil occupancy rate on Day 5

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller film Coolie had an overall 32.18% Tamil Occupancy on Monday. The film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and others in the lead roles. The highest occupancy of 38.07% was recorded in the evening shows, followed by 37.76% in the night, 29.31% in the afternoon and 23.58% in the morning shows.

Also Read: Coolie movie review: Rajinikanth roars in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s mass action drama

Mahavatar Narsimha continues to perform well

Ashwin Kumar's animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' is performing brilliantly even after spending 24 days at the box office. The film, which earned Rs 44.75 crore in its first week, managed to collect Rs 70.2 crore in its third week. However, in terms of Mahavatar Narsimha's fourth Monday collection, it collected Rs 2.25 crore as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's total box office collection stands at Rs 212.75 crore across India.

Also Read: New OTT releases this week in India [August 19-25, 2025]: From Maa to Maareesan, full streaming list