'I had just Rs 2000…': When Neena Gupta recalled being pregnant with Masaba and worrying about money

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is known for her versatility and remains active in the industry despite her age. But did you know that in 1989, Neena Gupta made the bold decision to embrace motherhood as an unmarried woman after discovering she was pregnant with her daughter, Masaba Gupta? Notably, the father was West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards.

That decision, however, was not easy. In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta revealed that she had only Rs 2,000 in her bank account when Masaba was born. Read on to know what she said in her book about the financial strain during Masaba's birth.

When Neena Gupta worried about money during her pregnancy with Masaba

An excerpt from her book reads, "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only ₹2,000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of ₹9,000 came through a few days before my delivery, and I finally ended up with ₹12,000 in my bank account."

She also mentioned, "Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father, who had come down at the time to help me through the birth, was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money."

Ahead of the book launch in 2021, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "When I was born,my mum had Rs 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000/- and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta | You can pre-order the book now on @amazondotin (sic)."

Neena Gupta's work front

On the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in Vadh 2 opposite Sanjay Mishra. The Hindi crime thriller was directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. In 2025, she was featured in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino and Panchayat Season 4.

