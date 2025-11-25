When Dharmendra recalled his unfinished childhood love separated by the 1947 partition Dharmendra's first love was in his childhood, but the 1947 Partition separated them forever. This unfulfilled love remained alive in his memories and the actor once shared a poem on it on Salman Khan's show.

New Delhi:

Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood, passed away on Monday, November 24, leaving behind a body of work and off-camera presence, that was for generations to remember and cherish. The actor, who was not only loved for his performances but also as a nice human being once spoke about his first love. Let's know what the late actor said.

When Dharmendra fell in love

Dharmendra was born in a small village in Punjab. He was in the sixth grade. There, Hamida, the daughter of his school teacher, who was in the eighth grade, stole his heart. Appearing on the TV show 'Dus Ka Dum' with his son Bobby Deol, Dharmendra recounted the story of this childhood love for the first time. He said with a smile, 'We used to say it to ourselves. We used to sigh softly. The other person didn't even know.'

Love remained unfinished

Dharmendra's love story with Hamida remained incomplete. Hamida and her family moved to Pakistan during the 1947 Partition and Dharmendra's first love was unfinished. The actor added that the two never met again, only her smile, her silence and those unfinished conversations remained in his memory. Dharmendra embodied these memories in the form of a poem. In it, he wrote about how Hamida's slightest smile would draw him in, how her silence would make him restless.

'She would just smile, and I would go closer. She would remain silent, and I would bow my head. She would ask one thing, and I would say another. She would say, 'Don't be sad, Dharam, everything will be fine in your exams.' She would say 'Oh, I'd be left watching...' She would disappear, and I would be left wondering, 'What's the question, friend?''

Dharmendra found love twice in my life

In addition to his illustrious career, Dharmendra is also known for his love stories with his first wife, Prakash Kaur and his second, Hema Malini. Before entering Bollywood, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19. They have four children: sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajita.

Dharmendra then met Hema Malini on the sets of the film 'Tum Haseen Main Jawan' in 1970 and eventually fell in love with her. Faced with the inability to legally marry under Hindu law without divorcing his first wife, Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra and Hema Malini reportedly converted to Islam for Nikah in 1979. They were blessed with two daughters: Esha and Ahana.

Also Read: Dharmendra dies at 89: Times when He-Man took to his Instagram to spread love and guidance | Watch