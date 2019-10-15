War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s film emerges highest grosser of 2019

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War Box Office Collection

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has set the box office on fire. The film has been garnering much love and praise from the viewers that numbers are raining. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is an action thriller with high octane drama and a heart shaking climax. Even though the film hit the theaters on October 2, 13 days ago, it is ruling the box office from all corners.

Revealing the latest box office numbers and the position of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2... Shows big gains on [second] Sat and Sun, taking it closer to ₹ 275 cr mark... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr. Total: ₹ 260 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 271.65 cr. #India biz.”

On the other hand, War has become the highest grosser of the year in the international market. War hit the $11 million (Rs 79.80 cr) apprx mark in the second weekend which hasn’t been achieved by any other film. Earlier Bharat earned $10,710,000 overseas.

On its second weekend, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film faced competition from Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink. It was expected that the film will leave an impact on War’s earning but couldn’t manage to live up to the expectations at the box office. The Sky Is Pink is PeeCee’s comeback film in Bollywood after three years.

For War, Hrithik Roshan underwent intense training to acquire that drool worthy body. The actor was last seen in Super 30 where he played the role of a maths teacher. For the action thriller, the actor had to transform his body completely. He shared a video on his social media and wrote, ''The other side of K.A.B.I.R. Transformation film.'' In the video, the Greek God is seen undergoing extreme exercises and workout routine to get in the particular shape.

