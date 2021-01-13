Image Source : YOUTUBE Vineet Kumar Singh starrer 'Aadhaar' shows struggle of a common man from village. Watch trailer

Jio Studios and Drishyam Films’ Aadhaar is all set to release in cinemas on February 5th, 2021. The film marks the second collaboration between Jio and Drishyam after the release of the well appreciated Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi recently. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Suman Ghosh, the Vineet Kumar Singh starrer is a social dramedy that tells the journey of the first person in Jamua, Jharkhand to obtain his Aadhaar number. The film also features an eclectic star cast of Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra and Raghubir Yadav among others.

Talking about the film, director Suman Ghosh, who makes his Hindi film debut says, “I am looking forward to the theatrical release of Aadhaar. I have been extremely intrigued by the idea of Aadhaar, a wonderful concept. We have used humor to address certain aspects that people will definitely relate to.” - Suman Ghosh

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh adds, “Aadhaar showcases the journey of a common man from a small village while getting his Aadhaar card when introduced initially. It was such a learning for me and an interesting experience shooting for this film and I am looking forward to its release."

"I am looking forward to the theatrical release of ‘Aadhaar'. I have been extremely intrigued by the idea of Aadhaar, a wonderful concept. We have used humour to address certain aspects that people will definitely relate to," said Ghosh.