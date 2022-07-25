Uunchai release date: Sooraj Barjatya's film starring Amitabh Bachchan to hit theatres on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Uunchai release date is out!

Uunchai release date: Rajshri Production's 60th film, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya has finally got a release date. With an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles, the film will bring to screen, a veteran star cast in a never seen before avatar. Uunchai is will be arriving in cinemas on November 11, 2022. Uunchai will release in the diamond jubilee year of the iconic production house, marking its 75 years of establishment.

Announcing the release date on Instagram, the makers captioned the post, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

Take a look:

Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

Uunchai finished its principal shooting earlier this year. The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. Like all Rajshri films, taking the legacy of wholesome entertainment forward, Uunchai promises to be a complete family entertainer.

