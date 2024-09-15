Tumbbad’s re-release continues to shatter records, know Buckingham Murders' day 2 collection here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Tumbbad’s re-release continues to shatter records

The re-release of Tumbbad has made waves at the box office, setting a new benchmark for cinematic re-releases in India. The film, which initially garnered Rs 1.65 crore on its opening day, saw a substantial rise in earnings on its second day, amassing Rs 2.65 crore. This impressive growth has propelled Tumbbad to a total of Rs 4.3 crore in just two days, marking it as the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema history.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced with the visionary support of Anand Gandhi, Tumbbad continues to captivate audiences with its distinctive horror-fantasy narrative. Despite being unavailable on streaming platforms, the film’s theatrical re-release has sparked considerable excitement, showcasing the film’s enduring appeal and the renewed interest in its atmospheric and captivating storytelling.

The film’s re-release is bolstered by Eros International’s robust distribution network and highlights a talented ensemble cast, including Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date-Kelkar, and Sohum Shah. Produced by Sohum Shah Films along with Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, Tumbbad has reasserted its place as a cinematic gem. The film's resurgence reflects the evolving landscape of film re-releases and the continued appreciation for cinematic classics.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders was also released last Friday. The film marking Kareena's debut as a producer minted just Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1, which is not a good number to start with after competing with an old film. Hansal Mehta's directorial earned Rs 1.95 crore on Day 2 taking it to a total of Rs 3.1 crores. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film is a collaboration between Mahana Films and TBM Films, with Hansal Mehta directing and Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker writing the script. It is presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Kareena is also making her debut as a producer.

