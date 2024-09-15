Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh exit from Mumbai hospital with their new born baby girl | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted with their daughter

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024. The new-mommie was in Mumbai's hospital till today. The actor left the maternity ward along with her daughter and husband on Sunday afternoon. Deepika and Ranveer were clicked by the paps as they sat in their car to drive back home. Ranveer's parents were also seen following the couple in another car. It is significant to note that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited his Om Shanti Om co-actor and friend DP in the Mumbai hospital on Saturday evening. Moreover, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani also visited the actor on Thursday.

Deepika was seen in Naina version while leaving with her daughter

Deepika Padukone was seen donning glasses and a white dress as she exited from the hospital. Her look reminded fans of her film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Her character in the film Naina used to wear glasses in the first half of the film. On the other hand, Ranveer can also be seen wearing white casual and tied hair. See their photos here:

Ranveer Singh's parents were also clicked while leaving the hospital. The couple donned black casual on the occasion.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy during the first pre-wedding in Jamnagar and that was Deepika's first public appearance after the mega announcement. After this, she attended their wedding with a huge baby bump and almost put all the rumours to an end. The end of the coffin was her maternity photo shoot, as it really ended all the controversies surrounding the actor and her pregnancy.

Deepika-Ranveer will be seen together in this film

Let us tell you, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen together in 'Singham Again'. In this film of Cop Universe, both of them will be seen in the police avatar. DP will be seen in the role of a Police inspector for the first time. Talking about their marriage, both of them got married in the year 2018. After dating for a long time, both of them decided to get married and now after 6 years of marriage, both of them have become parents of a baby girl.

