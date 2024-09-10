Mukesh Ambani reaches Mumbai hospital to visit Deepika-Ranveer and their newborn baby girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mukesh Ambani reaches Mumbai hospital to visit Deepika

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents of a baby girl. On September 8, a little angel arrived at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's house. Both shared this information on social media, after which they are constantly receiving congratulatory messages. People from the industry are also joining in their happiness. Now Mukesh Ambani also reached the hospital to congratulate the couple on this occasion. The global star is still in the hospital with her baby girl. Since the video surfaced, it is being told that Mukesh Ambani met both- the mother and daughter and also inquired about their well-being.

Ranveer-Deepika are very close to the Ambani family

In the video that has surfaced, you can see Mukesh Ambani sitting in the car and entering the hospital with his convoy. Let us tell you, that both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are very close to the Ambani family. Both of them attend every function of the Ambani family. Not only this, the deep friendship between Ranveer Singh and Anant Ambani was also seen at his wedding. The Simba actor was seen making a splash at Anant's wedding. He had set the stage on fire. Deepika also attended the wedding with her huge baby bump. Let us tell you, that Ranveer Singh and Deepika were also a part of the pre-wedding function.

Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy during the first pre-wedding in Jamnagar and that was Deepika's first public appearance after pregnancy. After this, she could not go to the second pre-wedding function held in France, Ranveer alone attended that function.

Deepika-Ranveer will be seen together in this film

Let us tell you, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen together in 'Singham Again'. In this film of Cop Universe, both of them will be seen in the police avatar. DP will be seen in the role of a Police inspector for the first time. Talking about their marriage, both of them got married in the year 2018. After dating for a long time, both of them decided to get married and now after 6 years of marriage, both of them have become parents of a baby girl.

