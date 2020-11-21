Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HSKOFFICIAL Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt impresses as an army officer in Girish Malik directorial

The makers of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film Torbaaz have finally released the trailer of the much-awaited film. Directed by Girish malik, the film shows Sanjay Dutt as an army officer who wishes to protect the children from the wings of terrorism. The trailer opens with Sanjay Dutt asking to open a cricket training camp for children at the refugee camp of the head of a terrorist group played by Rahul Dev. The video shows how Dev intends to use little children as suicide bombers to take revenge on the US Army for attacking their regions. However, he faces a challenge in the form of Sanjay Dutt who reached there to fuind redemption after his children's death.

The film stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev. "Torbaaz" is the story of one man who rises above a personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction, through cricket. The film will release on Netflix on December 11.

The film also marks the debut of Humayoon Shams Khan. Talking about his first Bollywood film, Humayoon said, "In 'Torbaaz', I am playing role of a major of the Afghan army. We have completed shooting of the film and now, it's in post-production stage. We haven't decided release date of the film but it will release around end of this year. There is Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the film."

Torbaaz is presented by Waves Cinemas Ponty Chadha in association with Raju Chadha and is produced by Chadha, Rahul Mittra, Malik and Puneet Singh.