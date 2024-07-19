Tishaa Kumar, cousin of T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar dies at 21 due to cancer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tishaa Kumar has died of cancer

Tishaa Kumar, cousin of T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar and daughter of actor Krishan Kumar, has passed away. The 21-year-old was battling cancer for a long time. Tishaa was first undergoing cancer treatment in Mumbai and later she was shifted to Germany, She took her last breath in hospital on Thursday.

A T-Series spokesperson issued a statement saying, "Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away yesterday (Thursday) after a long battle with the disease. This is a very difficult time for the family. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family."

Tishaa Kumar was the daughter of actor senior Krishan Kumar

Let us tell you that Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa passed away due to cancer. He has worked in a few films in the 90s. However, he did not get recognition in Bollywood as a lead hero. He did not give any hit films in his career. His 1995 film 'Sanam Bewafa's song 'Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar ka' was a big hit. Krishan is the younger brother of T-Series company founder Gulshan Kumar.

Krishan Kumar is the co-owner of T-Series

Krishan Kumar Dua was born in a Punjabi family. His father Chandrabhan was a fruit seller who came to Delhi after Partition. Krishan is the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, founder of Super Cassettes Industries, this company is also known as T-Series. He is married to actress Tanya Singh, who is the daughter of musician Ajit Singh. After not getting success in acting, Krishan Kumar took over the command of T-Series. Now he runs this company along with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. Many films produced by T-Series have been blockbusters at the box office. Talking about the upcoming films being produced by T-Series, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro In Dino.

