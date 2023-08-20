Tiger Shroff wraps up 'Ganapath Part 1' shoot, calls it 'biggest and most challenging film yet'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff wraps up shoot of Ganapath Part 1

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has finally wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming action film titled 'Ganapath: Part 1'.

In the film, the actor will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon almost nine years after the two made their Hindi film debut together with ‘Heropanti’ in 2014. Announcing the news of the film's wrap-up, Tiger shared a series of pictures from the sets on his Instagram handle and captioned, “Last day of shoot on my biggest and most challenging film yet! X ray vision till the end....2 months to go. #ganapath.”

See the post:

In the series of pictures, the 33-year-old actor can be seen flaunting his perfect physique. He is posing shirtless wearing cool sunglasses and holding a pole.

The pictures shared by Tiger Shroff took social media by storm with netizens praising his physique and appealing looks. Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani commented on Tiger's picture and wrote, "Big Day".

In just four hours, the post has garnered nearly 4 lakh likes on the platform.

About Ganapath Part 1

'Ganapath: Part 1' is a dystopian action. With two months left for the film’s release, Tiger Shroff took to his social media and called 'Ganapath Part 1' one of the biggest and most challenging films of his career.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Company, 'Ganapath Part 1’ is directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for directing the National Award-winning Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Queen’. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set to release on October 20, 2023.

