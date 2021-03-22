Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff to start shooting for Heropanti 2 on April 3; Deets inside

Action star Tiger Shroff is gearing up to start shooting for Heropanti 2 in the city. The film is scheduled to go on floors on April 3. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in the films Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

"The first schedule of Heropanti 2 will be shot in Mumbai. They will decide on the other shooting spots depending on the Covid situation. Tiger will begin the shoot with a massive action sequence, preparation for which has already begun. Leading lady Tara Sutaria will join the team a week after Tiger starts shooting for the movie," a source close to the production says.

The makers of the film have roped in Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Mehboob and Ahmed Khan. The popular trio has teamed up to create some extraordinary magic in the film with his music. Ahmed Khan and Sajid both have worked with Rahman differently in the past. Ahmed during his 'Rangeela' days and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala during 'Highway' and 'Tamasha' where the music of both the films had touched the audience's heart.

Interestingly this time the 'Jai Ho' composer will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background scores for the entire film. It will be interesting to see the maestro create music for an action-packed film like Heropanti 2 whose action is expected to be stylish and sleek. Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film.

Tiger Shroff treated his fans with a surprise as he turned a year older last month as he revealed the release date and the new poster of the film. The actor took to his Instagram and shared his look from the film. He wrote, "My first love is back. Action, thrill, like never before! Let’s celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas" followed by a heart emoticon.

Heropanti 2 also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Heropanti 2 is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora, known for penning hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Vidya Balan starter The Dirty Picture, and Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi led Baadshaho.

The film was announced last year, with July 2021 as its release date but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

-with IANS inputs