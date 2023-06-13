Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Ganapath Part 1' to release on THIS date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's fan page upload

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will once again grace the big screen together in the Vikas Bahl directorial 'Ganpath' after the two marked their debut together with Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti.' The upcoming action-thriller film Ganapath Part 1 has locked its edit. Tiger, along with director Vikas Bahl and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, posed for the camera on the occasion as the film booked its release for October 20, 2023.

The film revolves around the vigilante Ganapath living in a dystopian future and sees him fighting a criminal empire that has grappled with his city in fear. He becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed living in darkness. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, 'Ganapath Part 1' also marks the second pair up of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon since the 2014 romantic-action film 'Heropanti'.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Jackky Bhagnani updated the audience on the film by posting a picture on his Instagram account. The photo featured himself with Tiger Shroff and Vikas Bahl in the same frame lying on a sofa as they completed the final edits of 'Ganapath Part 1'. He wrote in the caption, "The feeling when you've locked the edit #Ganapath Part 1. See you in the cinemas this Dussehra! #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! P.S. - @kritisanon we missed you in this picture."

Talking about the film producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger-than-life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling.”

Director Vikas Bahl is best known for directing the National Award-winning comedy-drama 'Queen'. 'Ganapath Part 1' is jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and Good Co, and distributed by UFO Moviez in India and by Coconut Movies internationally. Apart from 'Ganapath Part 1, Tiger also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in the pipeline in which he will share the screen with Akshay Kumar.

