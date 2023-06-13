Selena Gomez teases new music with photos from her recording studio

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez working on her latest song.

Selena took to Instagram to share photos of herself inside a recording studio in Paris, France. In the photos, she can be seen seated in a chair with a mic in front of her and a pair of headphones over her head. The Only Murders in the Building actress was seen donning a cozy sweatshirt and a pair of woolen trousers. Selena also wore a black beanie and socks. She wrote in the caption, “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris”.

Gomez’s fans immediately took to the comments to share their excitement for the upcoming project. One fan wrote, “Thank you for hearing me, Selena”. Another said, “OMG I’m shaking right now (red heart emoji)”. Another follower asked, “Is this post conveying the message of new music from Selena Gomez?” Yet a fourth fan’s comment read, “Been manifesting this for way too long.” A fifth fan said, “OMFGGG I’M LITERALLY SCREAMING!!!!”

If a new album is in the works, this will be Gomez’s first since Rare in 2020.

The former child star has been in Paris for several weeks now, posting photos of her travel, including in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Last week she also shared a funny tik tok of herself watching a soccer match and shouting at the players, “I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you so much”.

It has been a busy year for Gomez. In April, she wrapped filming season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, posting a pic with co-star Meryl Streep. Posting a picture on Instagram, Selena wrote in the caption, "Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging, and for me, an absolute dream," she captioned the image. "I’ll post more soon. But I’ll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to, and love.

