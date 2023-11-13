Tiger 3: Fans burst firecrackers inside theatre upon Salman Khan's entry | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan's entry in Tiger 3

Tiger 3, the highly-anticipated film hit the big screen on Sunday. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film marks the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe and is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan fans waited for the film for so long and finally got to enjoy it in theatres.

In this episode, a video is doing rounds on the internet wherein fans can be seen burning firecrackers inside a theatre upon Salman Khan's entry. The viral video shows fans hooting and whistling as the star makes an entry in Tiger 3. Though fan's excitement is understandable, however, the incident has raised serious safety concerns.

Watch the viral video here:

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 witnessed the biggest Bollywood opening during Diwali. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film grossed a whopping Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and earned Rs 44.50 crore on its opening day. The film saw an overall occupancy of 41.32 per cent and the highest occupancy rate was recorded at 46.18 per cent during night shows.

On the other hand, Salman Khan's film failed to cross Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan's Day 1 collection. For those unversed, Pathaan revived Bollywood after multiple failures at the box office. On its opening day, Pathaan had crossed Rs 55 crore and the film emerged as the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 core globally.

Speaking of Salman Khan's work, the star is currently hosting Bigg Boss 17. He was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan bankrolled by his own production house, SK Films. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, appeared opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

Also Read: Vidya Balan compares Bollywood to South films, makes SURPRISING statement

Latest Bollywood News