This actress had enmity with Sridevi for 25 years, here's how animosity turned into friendship Jaya Prada and Sridevi were not on good terms for 25 years. Sanjog's actor is celebrating her 63rd birthday. Know about her animosity with Chandni actress.

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Prada is one such actress who has made headlines not only for her films but also for her personal life and has earned fame in the world of politics. Today she is celebrating her 63rd birthday. Born on April 3, 1962, Jaya Prada has worked in both Bollywood and Tollywood films. The actress, who hails from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh has given many superhit films in her acting career. Along with her films and personal life, her rift with Sridevi was also famous. The dispute between the two is not hidden from anyone. Let us tell you the story of this 'enmity' today.

Jaya Prada's fight with Sridevi

Sridevi and Jaya Prada were the most famous actresses of their time. Both worked together in many films. In some, they played the role of real sisters and in some, they played friends, but in real life, there was a rift between the two for years. Reportedly, both actresses used to compete with each other in everything and did not even talk to each other. But do you know that the fight between the two started with a film?

Nagina was offered to Jaya Prada

It is said that first the film 'Nagina' was offered to Jaya Prada, but later Sridevi took her place. Jaya was already angry with this and as soon as the film proved to be a blockbuster, Jaya's anger increased further. Due to this anger of Jaya, the dispute between the two gradually increased. Both of them worked in many films with Jeetendra, but the dispute continued. According to reports, Jeetendra was also fed up with their fights. On a chat show, Jaya Prada even revealed that Jeetendra had locked both of them in a room to make peace between her and Sridevi. But, even then the rift between the two did not end. Even in the closed room, both of them kept sitting with their faces turned in different directions. This enmity between the two ended in 2015, when Jaya Prada invited Sridevi to her son's wedding.

About the actress

Jaya Prada was fond of dancing since childhood. Along with her acting, she also established her own identity in the industry with her dancing skills. Jaya Prada is now 63 years old, but even at this age she looks very beautiful. Famous filmmaker Satyajit Ray was so impressed with the acting and beauty of actress Jaya Prada that he called Jaya Prada one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Jaya Prada's first film

Jaya Prada's father was a distributor of Telugu films, so she had a connection with the film world since childhood. She was fond of dancing, which she started learning in her childhood. When she was just 14 years old, she gave a stage performance in a school function. There was a film director in the audience in front of Jaya, who was impressed by her dance. After this Jaya Prada got the opportunity to work in her first film. The director offered her a three-minute dance in the Telugu film 'Bhoomi Kosam', after which Jaya Prada accepted this offer with the consent of the family. She was given only Rs 19 to work on this film.

