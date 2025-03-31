Not Deepika Padukone or Sushmita Sen, but she is tallest actress of Bollywood; was crowned Miss World in 1999 The Bollywood industry has several tall actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Sushmita Sen among others, who made their co-actors use pedestals to perform scenes on screen. But do you know who is the tallest actress in Bollywood?

Several actresses in the film industry are very tall and beautiful. These actresses are taller than many Bollywood actors and have even made their superstar co-actors stand on pedestals to deliver a scene. Actresses famous for their tall stature include Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen and Sonam Kapoor among others. But do you know that an actress in the film industry is also known for her tall stature? who was crowned Miss World? She is taller than Deepika, Katrina and other actresses. Yes! We are talking about Yukta Mookhey

Who is Yukta Mookhey?

Yukta Mookhey has an enormous height of 5.11 inches. She was crowned Miss World in 1999 and became the fourth Indian to do so. She made her debut in the film industry in 2002 with Pyaasa. Directed by A Muthy, this film also featured Aftab Shivdasani and Zulfi Syed in lead roles. The film flopped at the box office. Yukta Mookhey could not leave any special mark in Bollywood. In 2008, she married Prince Tuli. This relationship did not last long and they got divorced in 2013. Yukta accused her husband of domestic violence and harassment. Yukta, who once ruled the glamour world, is now involved in social work and spirituality. The actor has quit acting and even avoids media attention.

Actresses who are known for their heights

Apart from Yukta Mookhey, Kriti Sanon is one of the tallest actresses in the industry right now. She is 5.1o inches tall. Sushmita Sen's height is said to be 5 feet 9 inches. Anushka Sharma's height is also the same. Deepika Padukone is also 5 feet 9 inches tall. Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor have a height of 5 feet 8 inches. There have been times when these actresses have been paired opposite superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, who had to stand on a pedestal to match the camera angle requirements.

