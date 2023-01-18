The Kashmir Files Re-release: When and where to watch Anupam Kher's movie again in cinemas and OTT

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIVEKAGNIHOTRI The Kashmir Files re-release on January 19th in cinemas

The Kashmir Files Re-releases: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files amassed massive popularity when it released in India in march last year. The film ended the drought at the ticket window and broke many box office records. Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and others, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early 1990s and how it led to the region-based killings.

While many called it a 'propaganda' film and claimed that it was polarising, it did manage to pull the crowd to the theaters as it washed out many popular films that were released in direct competition with it. Now, The Kashmir Files is releasing once again in cinemas on 19th January. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced that on the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day, the film will be back in theatres. He tweeted, "This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW."

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has made it to the Oscars shortlist. Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and others have also made it to the shortlist of the Best Actor category. The reminder list or shortlist includes movies that can officially compete in various categories. But merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards. Reacting to it, Anupam Kher wrote on social media, "Deeply humbled to see #TheKashmirFiles as a film and my name shortlisted in #BestFilm and #BestActor category for the #Oscars2023! Even as a shortlist it is a big triumph for us. Congratulations also to other Indian films in the list (sic)."

Giving audiences a glimpse of the terror, confusion and sheer panic that consumed Kashmir at the time, ‘The Kashmir Files’ takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions that surfaced during the tragic incident in 1990.

