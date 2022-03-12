The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 1: Anupam Kher's film earns Rs 3.55 crore, beats many Bollywood biggies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUPAMPKHER The Kashmir Files movie released on March 11

After releasing alongside Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam on March 11, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's The Kashmir Files has managed to do solid business at the box office on day one. It collected Rs 3.55 crore. The movie was released only on a limited number of screens (as per the report, only 700) and despite this, it has managed to open strong. Its worldwide box office collections stand at Rs 4.25 crore after Friday release.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the evening shows of the movie showed great responses from the viewers. If the trend continues, he predicted that growth is assured on Saturday and Sunday and it may pack a solid punch on its first weekend. The movie has given a tough competition to Radhe Shyam, which has been mounted on a huge scale and was projected as a pan-India film. Despite huge backing and a far bigger release, Radhe Shyam Hindi collections were only Rs 4.25 crore on the first day. When compared with Prabhas' last release Saaho (2019), which did an opening day business of Rs 25 crore, Radhe Shyam stands nowhere and has turned out to be a major 'disappointment'.

Meanwhile, as per Box Office India, The Kashmir Files' opening day collections are better than many mainstream Bollywood films that relied on the 'entertainment quotient' and star power of the cast. For a pandemic release, The Kashmir Files has surpassed the day one collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Badhaai Do, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bell Bottom and Roohi.

The report also shared that the otherwise dud markets like Gujarat and East Punjab are reacting well to this movie. The Kashmir Files has beaten Radhe Shyam across North India be it Delhi NCR, Punjab and Haryana, though UP has registered better business for Radhe Shyam.

Going by the numbers, it is likely that The Kashmir Files will be able to surpass the weekend collections of Radhe Shyam. After the film's tremendous response, lead actor Anupam also thanked fans for rating it 10/10 on IMDb.