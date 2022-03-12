Box Office: The Batman eclipses Jhund's 1st week collections, Gangubai Kathiawadi still going strong

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Bollywood and Hollywood movies box office report

Highlights The Batman is on its way to become the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India during COVID

The fist week collections of Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund have been very low at Rs 8.75 crore

Alai Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is eyeing Rs 200 crore collections at worldwide box office

After the first week of release, Hollywood offering The Batman has pocketed Rs 29.90 crore in India. Such figures were expected from the film in the opening week. When compared with other Hollywood releases during the pandemic, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham city's masked vigilante, has the third-highest week one collection after Spider-man: No Way Home and Godzilla vs Kong. The Batman has managed to surpass the collections of Marvel Studios' Eternals in India after the first week.

As per Box Office India, the earnings of The Batman kept on dropping during the weekdays. Now, it is eyeing Rs 40 crore total collections in India. This is a fair figure as per the BOI report.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund had a very underwhelming first week at the ticket window. Most of its business came from Maharashtra and despite good reviews, the movie's collections at week one stand at Rs 8.75 crore. The collections have been very low on the weekdays, in the range of Rs 1 crore and lower as per BOI. It could hold steady but the low numbers are a huge problem going into the second week.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office earlier this week. Worldwide, it has its eyes set on Rs 200 crore mark, which is not unlikely as per the steady collections domestically and abroad. After two weeks of release, the movie's collections stand at over Rs 101 crore, as per BOI. Released on February 25, the film opened to a positive response from the audience and critics. Alia also celebrated the good box office report of the film in an Instagram post.

Based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the biographical drama features Alia in the title role of one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's Kamathipura neighbourhood during the 1960s.