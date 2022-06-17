Thank God Release Date: This Diwali it's Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar at box office; Film to clash with Ram Setu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

Thank God Release Date: Superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy movie "Thank God" will release in theatres on Diwali 2022. The makers made the announcement on Friday. Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, the film also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Production banner T-Series shared the news of the movie's release date in a post on Twitter.

"#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message," read the tweet.

"Thank God" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is the co-producer.

It's Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar at Box Office

At the domestic box office, the film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Ram Setu", which will also release on Diwali 2022.

In addition to Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions, 'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. The film is slated for a Diwali 2022 release.

This is not only Akshay Kumar that will be clashing with another Bollywood film at the box office. His upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan which is releasing on the occasion of Rakhi will be clashing with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

'Raksha Bandhan' is a comedy drama film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister. It will hit the theaters on August 11.