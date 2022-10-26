Thank God Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Diwali be auspicious for Ajay Devgn's comedy film? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDMALHOTRA Thank God stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn

Thank God Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra star in the comedy film Thank God. It was released in cinema halls on October 25 alongside Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. While both Bollywood films will be looking to do better business than the other in the coming time, on the opening day, Ram Setu has got the lead. Thank God has put up a decent total on day one but the collections need to rise if it wants to put up a better total than Ram Setu.

Thank God opening day business

Sidharth and Ajay Devgn's film is meant for the family audience. Riding on the comedy genre, which is a sure-shot bet at the box office, Thank God has managed to do a double-digit collection on Day 1. As per the early trade estimates, the movie has managed to get an opening of closer to Rs 10 crore. This is a decent collection given it was competing with another film featuring a major Bollywood star. Despite mixed reviews, Thank God has managed to pull the audience in on Day 1 and has benefitted from the Diwali festivities.

Thank God vs Ram Setu: Box office battle afoot

Based on Day 1 collection, Ram Setu has taken a comfortable lead against Thank God. Both films had witnessed low advance bookings but the crowd grew in the evening shows and the business rose. Even though Akshay's stardom will pull the audience, Thank God's comedy genre is its biggest strength as it will see the family audience coming in. Even if either of the films works at the box office, it will be a win-win for the business. Since there are no major releases coming up, both Ram Setu and Thank God will fight neck to neck in the coming days.

About Thank God movie

Thank God is a wholesome entertainer with an underlying social message, said lead actor Sidharth Malhotra. It is directed by Indra Kumar, known for making comedies Dhamaal and Ishq. The movie features Sidharth as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok' where Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.

