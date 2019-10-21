Image Source : TWITTER Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan look intriguing in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior first look posters

Om Raut's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' featuring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khna has been in the making for a while. Given it's a period drama about the Battle of Sinhagad where Devgn plays the eponymous character, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure this is a grand cinematic spectacle driven by high emotion and watertight storytelling.

The makers today dropped first look posters of Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior look and said, "MIND that was as sharp as a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020".

Ajay Devgn introduced Saif Ali Khan as "MIGHT that cut deeper than a sword #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior".

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared another Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior poster with a caption that read, "In 3D... Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior... Directed by Om Raut... Produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar... 10 Jan 2020 release. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior".

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be Saif Ali Khan's fourth collaboration with actor Ajay Devgan. They have previously worked together in Kachche Dhaage (1999), Omkara (2006) and LOC Kargil (2003). Their last film together, Omkara, was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s most celebrated play Othello, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

