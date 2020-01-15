Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn’s period drama is unstoppable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 5

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is witnessing its dream run at the box office. The film that is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Shivaji, is ruling the hearts of the people with its otherworldly VFX and stellar performances. Gripping screenplay and the story about an unsung warrior have worked in the favor of the makers as the numbers are unstoppable even on the weekdays. The film witnessed great footfall on the first Tuesday as well and earned approx. Rs 16 crore. According to Box Office India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection on Day 5 stands at Rs 91 crore approx.

#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

Good word of mouth and the popularity of the lead star cast is making it impossible for the fans to resist watching the film. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has even become tax free in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Government on Monday announced that they have granted tax exemption to the film. "The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations," said the government spokesman.

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

While tax exemptions will work greatly in favor of the film, there are many other reasons that have enticed the viewers to watch the film in theaters. Firstly, Ajay and Kajol are reuniting on the big screen after almost a decade. On the other hand, Ajay and Saif Ali Khan have come together for a film after 13 years. If this was not enough, the sheer lavishness of the film's frames as well as the use of VFX has managed to woo the audience.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10th alongside Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. Based on the life of an acid-attack survivor, Chhapaak failed to create magic at the box office and has earned Rs 24 crore approx. in five days.

